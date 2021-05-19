People aged 40-60 urged to be vaccinated

Speaking on state broadcaster, Olga Kalakouta, chief health officer of the Ministry of Health urged people aged 40-60 to be vaccinated in order to increase their vaccination coverage. As she said currently people admitted in hospitals mostly come from these ages.

Dr. Kalakouta said that on Friday the vaccination program will focus on people under 50 years of age.

She added that the working hours of the Vaccination Centers have been extended and now vaccinations also take place on Sunday in order to help the citizens.

She also said the contribution of personal physician and other doctors of the private sector is very important.