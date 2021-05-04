People aged 37-38 can book Covid-19 vaccination appointment on Tuesday

People aged 37-38 can book a Covid-19 vaccination appointment on the government’s digital portal between 7:30 in the morning and 8:00 in the evening on Tuesday.

The government’s digital portal will open for the age group of 35-36 age group on Thursday – again from 07:30 in the morning until 8 in the evening.

And for the 33-34 age group on Friday – from 7:30 in the morning until 8:00 in the evening.

The Health Ministry said that the vaccination portal will be accessible on these dates only for people within these age groups and not older people.

The schedule for after Saturday, May 8 will be announced within the coming days.