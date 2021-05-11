NewsLocalPeople aged 27-28 booked almost 6,000 vaccinations early on Tuesday

People aged 27-28 booked almost 6,000 vaccinations early on Tuesday

Almost six thousand new vaccination appointments were arranged on Tuesday until 09:30 am, through the Vaccination Portal, in the framework of the implementation of Cyprus’ National Vaccination Programme for COVID-19.

The Vaccination Portal opened today at 7:30 am for people aged 27-28 and will be open until 8 pm.

According to the Ministry of Health, until 9:30, a total 5,796 vaccination appointments were scheduled out of the 9,700 given for the specific age group.

On Monday, a total of 9,419 appointments were arranged for people aged 29-30, out of the 12,600 made available.

Until May 10, a total 371,430 of vaccinations have been administrated in Cyprus, which is 42.2 doses per 100 inhabitants. Of them, 284,264 (38.4%) concern individuals who were vaccinated with the 1st dose, while 87.166 concern individuals who completed their vaccination (11.8%).

The Vaccination Portal will reopen on Wednesday from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm for ages 25-26.

(CNA)

By gavriella
Previous articleEleven killed, many wounded in Russian school shooting
Next articlePharmacists very interested in carrying out rapid tests

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros