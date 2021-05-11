People aged 27-28 booked almost 6,000 vaccinations early on Tuesday

Almost six thousand new vaccination appointments were arranged on Tuesday until 09:30 am, through the Vaccination Portal, in the framework of the implementation of Cyprus’ National Vaccination Programme for COVID-19.

The Vaccination Portal opened today at 7:30 am for people aged 27-28 and will be open until 8 pm.

According to the Ministry of Health, until 9:30, a total 5,796 vaccination appointments were scheduled out of the 9,700 given for the specific age group.

On Monday, a total of 9,419 appointments were arranged for people aged 29-30, out of the 12,600 made available.

Until May 10, a total 371,430 of vaccinations have been administrated in Cyprus, which is 42.2 doses per 100 inhabitants. Of them, 284,264 (38.4%) concern individuals who were vaccinated with the 1st dose, while 87.166 concern individuals who completed their vaccination (11.8%).

The Vaccination Portal will reopen on Wednesday from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm for ages 25-26.

(CNA)