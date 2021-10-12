People 65 and over to get booster shots

The Health Ministry will proceed with booster shots for people aged 65 and over. The new vaccination process aims at strengthening the immunity of specific groups of the population, a relevant announcement also said.

A booster dose has already been administered to over 25,886 people in Cyprus through walk-in centers, mobile units or vaccination at hospitals.

Moreover, booster shots will continue to be given on Monday and Tuesday at walk-in vaccination centers all across Cyprus for people aged 80 and over. The walk-in centers are open from 8 am to 13:00.

Only mRNA vaccines are administered and those visiting vaccination centers must necessarily present proof of identification (Identity, Passport, Alien Registration Card, etc), as well as their vaccination card.