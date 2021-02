The Union of Cypriot Pensioners in a letter to the Health Minister Konstantinos Ioannou requested official information about the vaccine of AstraZeneca company, which will be used in Cyprus without age limit.

According to the Union, the concerns are due to the fact that several countries of the European Union, including Greece, decided to propose the AstraZeneca vaccine for citizens below 65 years of age.

(philenews/CNA)