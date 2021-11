This morning a pensioner filed a complaint saying that between 22.00 -08.00 (9-10 November 2021) his car worth 2,000 euros was stolen while it was parked outside his home in Polemidia.

Then at 08.40 the vehicle was found burning in an area of Ypsonas, at a territory of the British Bases. The Fire Service put out the fire but the vehicle was completely destroyed.