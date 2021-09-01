Pelendritou scores gold medal in Tokyo Paralympic Games

NewsLocalPelendritou scores gold medal in Tokyo Paralympic Games

Cyprus’ Karolina Pelendritou clinched the gold medal in Tokyo’s Paralympic Games in the Women’s 100m breastroke SB11 race.

J.Ma of China won the silver and Ukraine’s Y. Berezhna the bronze.

Pelendritou broke the world record with a 1:19.78 time.

The Cyprus Sports’ Organisation congratulated Cyprus’ gold swimmer who also won bronze in the women’s 50 m freestyle S11 at the Tokyo Paralympics.

It said with her tremendous sports’ presence and unprecedented success, she has proved to be a sportswoman of international dimension and pledged to continue supporting her in all ways possible.

