Pedieos River linear park’s strategic plan now completed, budget is 27 million euro

The strategic plan of Pedieos River’s linear park is now completed with the aim to become the “green” axis on which the municipalities of Nicosia, Lakatamia and Strovolos will further develop.

This is what Philenews reports, adding that the strategic plan with an initial budget of some €27 million was presented on Monday to Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis. As well as to senior ministry officers and representatives of the three municipalities.

The three municipalities plan to jointly invest an amount of €11 million towards the first phase of the project. This is expected to begin in November 2023 after the completion of the Environmental Impact Assessment Study and other relevant studies.

The project is included in the Integrated Spatial Development Strategy of the six municipalities of urban Nicosia – that is, the municipalities of Nicosia, Strovolos, Lakatamia, Engomi, Agios Dometios and Aglantzia for the period of 2021-2027. And it may be co-financed by the EU.

The next steps concern the drafting of construction plans and securing required permits.