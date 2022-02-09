Pedieos Clean up Campaign on February 16

The Clean-Up Campaign of the banks and whereabouts of the Pedieos River will take place on Wednesday, February 16. As part of IUCN’s ‘Plastic Waste Free Islands Program’ with @togethercy the volunteers will be cleaning up the accessible river banks and gather information on the current plastic littering situation with the Plastic Origins app
EcoLOG Location Sensitive Game:
The QR code cards will be placed across the river banks.
EcoLOG is an informal and engaging training of ecologically responsible citizens by @eurocy.