Pedieos Clean up Campaign on February 16

The Clean-Up Campaign of the banks and whereabouts of the Pedieos River will take place on Wednesday, February 16. As part of IUCN’s ‘Plastic Waste Free Islands Program’ with @togethercy the volunteers will be cleaning up the accessible river banks and gather information on the current plastic littering situation with the Plastic Origins app

May be an image of tree, outdoors and text that says "IUCN CYPRUS SUSTAINABLE TOURISM INITIATIVE Together cyprus EUROCY INNOVĂTIONS NICOSIA PEDIEOS CLEAN-UP CAMP AIGN THE CLEAN-UP CAMPAIGN IS PART OF IUCN'S PLASTIC WASTE FREE ISLANDS' PROGRAM CYPRUS MINISTRY TOURISM February 16, 2022 11 am Meeting Point: Parking behind Ministry of Health Funded by Fondation Didieret Martine Primat"

EcoLOG Location Sensitive Game:

The QR code cards will be placed across the river banks.

EcoLOG is an informal and engaging training of ecologically responsible citizens by @eurocy.

When Wednesday, February 16 at 11 am
Where Parking place behind the Ministry of Health

 

By Lisa Liberti
