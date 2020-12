The situation regarding children and COVID-19 is under full control, Head of the Pediatric Department of the Makarion Hospital Ilias Avraam said adding that yesterday, an 8-year-old boy was admitted.

In reply to a relevant question, he said that two children are being treated at the negative pressure chamber. The first one he said is an infant, was only 7-days-old when he cane and there is also a new admittance, regarding an 8-year-old boy.

(philenews/CNA)