PEDIA project for energy renovation of schools

During a news conference at the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports, Minister Prodromos Prodromou presented the PEDIA programme, which is funded by the EU and is aiming at the energy upgrading of public schools. In his address, the Minister said that PEDIA programme, meaning Promoting Energy efficiency & Developing Innovative Approaches in schools, initially includes 25 schools from all over Cyprus and the improvement work will bring energy savings amounting to 250,000 euros annually for these 25 schools.

(philenews)