Pedestrian lane to be built where oil and gas facilities in Larnaca now stand

A pedestrian lane which is to be three to four kilometers long will be built exactly where the oil and gas facilities on Larnaca’s coast now stand.

This is what town mayor Andreas Vyras has said, adding that the seaside walkway will be similar to that on the recently revamped Piale Pasha area.

“This is part of the rejuvenation plan for this long-distressed area and its implementation is to begin within the near future,” he also told Philenews.

The long-standing demand for the demolition of fuel and gas storage tanks on the town’s coast will be realised before the end of this year.

Fuel and gas industry stakeholders have already committed to complete work for the transfer of their oil tanks to the fuel terminals at Vasiliko.

Demolishing the oil storage tanks in the town has been a long-standing issue that has plagued Larnaca’s development for decades.

Piale Pasha is the strip that bridges the beaches of Foinikoudes and McKenzie with the new sea road currently being the favourite spot for a stroll, run and cycle.