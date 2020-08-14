News Local Paphos: Pedestrian hit by a car in critical condition

Paphos: Pedestrian hit by a car in critical condition

A pedestrian trying to cross the coastal Avenue Tombs of the Kings in Paphos on Thursday at 20:30 was dragged by a car driven by a 77-year-old man resulting in serious injuries.

Police said the pedestrian was dragged by the vehicle while trying to cross a pedestrian crossing.

He was transported by ambulance to the A&E Department of Paphos General Hospital and due to the seriousness of his condition he underwent surgery.

His condition is described as critical.

The 77-year-old driver was arrested and remanded in custody pending investigations.

(Source: Philenews/CNA)

By Maria Bitar
