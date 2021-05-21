Pedestrian hit by a car and left on the street

A 30-year-old man is being treated at the Limassol General Hospital after being hit by a car late last night in Limassol.

Under conditions that are being investigated, the man was hit by a car driven b a 20-year-old resident of Limassol, while he was crossing Amathountos Avenue.

He was transferred to hospital in an ambulance.

Within the framework of investigating the incident, the police are looking for a taxi driver who was in front of the 20-year-old’s car.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Limassol Traffic Police, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.