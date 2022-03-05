Peaceful protests all across Cyprus against ongoing war in Ukraine (PHOTOS)

NewsLocalPeaceful protests all across Cyprus against ongoing war in Ukraine (PHOTOS)

The Cyprus Ukraine community on Saturday organised peaceful protests in big cities of the island to call for an immediate end to the war in Ukraine.

The protests took place in Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca and Paphos with the participation of a large numbers of Cypriots as well as Russians living Cyprus and who are also in solidarity with Ukrainians.

Similar protests also took place in big cities in a large number of European countries, the organisers said.

“Artillery shelling, missile attacks. What is going to be next – nuclear strikes?” shouted the protesters who called for unity.

“It doesn’t matter where you are from – only together we can stop Putin,” was another one of their slogan.

Organisers also said the goal was to ask international communities worldwide to be more involved in actions that should be taken to stop the war.

By Annie Charalambous
