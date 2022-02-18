Peace Council organizing protest against arrival of Typhoon fighters at Akrotiri

Due to the arrival of the British fighter jets Typhoon at Akrotiri British Base, the Pancypriot Peace Council is organizing a protest this Sunday, 20 February at 11.000 outside the Akrotiri military base.

In their announcement, the organizers noted that the fighters are not welcome in Cyprus and must leave immediately, since Cyprus must not get involved in the escalation of tension in eastern Europe.

They are also sending the message that the Cypriot people are working so that our country will become a bridge of peace and cooperation of the people. The Cypriot people, they said, do not want military British Bases in their country.