NewsLocalPeace Council organizing protest against arrival of Typhoon fighters at Akrotiri

Peace Council organizing protest against arrival of Typhoon fighters at Akrotiri

Typhoon
Typhoon

Due to the arrival of the British fighter jets Typhoon at Akrotiri British Base, the Pancypriot Peace Council is organizing a protest this Sunday, 20 February at 11.000 outside the Akrotiri military base.

In their announcement, the organizers noted that the fighters are not welcome in Cyprus and must leave immediately, since Cyprus must not get involved in the escalation of tension in eastern Europe.

They are also sending the message that the Cypriot people are working so that our country will become a bridge of peace and cooperation of the people. The Cypriot people, they said, do not want military British Bases in their country.

By gavriella
Previous article25-year-old wanted for trafficking of migrants (photo)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros