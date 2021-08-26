PCR or rapid test suitable enough for University of Cyprus students’ SafePass

Unlike the technical university in Limassol, the University of Cyprus has stopped short of taking the bold decision to only allow vaccinated and recovered students on campus for the new semester.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Senate said all students and staff members will only be required to have a SafePass in order to access the premises during the winter semester. This starts early in September.

Philenews also reported that the University of Cyprus’ winter semester courses will be conducted with a physical presence and with the presentation of the European digital certificate Covid SafePass.

And that either a PCR or rapid test is suitable for a SafePass.

The government has been debating whether students at universities would be allowed to return only with a PCR or with a cheaper rapid test.

The decision, expected to be announced two days ago, was postponed until next Wednesday.