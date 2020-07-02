News Local One off payments to small businesses, self-employed kick off

One off payments to small businesses, self-employed kick off

The ministries of Labour and Finance said on Thursday that they have initiated payments of the special one-off grant to small and very small businesses and the self-employed.

Beneficiaries of the grant are 17,500 self-employed and 25,000 businesses employing up to 50 people who have been approved for the schemes of full suspension of operations (EEA.3) or part suspension (EEA.4) or the special scheme for the self-employed (EEA.5) during the second phase of the special schemes (from April 13, 2020 until May 12, 2020).

The announcement said that the one-off grant will be paid out by cheque to businesses, which will be sent out by post at the address stated in their application and by bank transfer to the self-employed who had submitted their bank account details during earlier payments of special grants.

The amounts of the one-off grant are:

  • Up to 1 employee: €1,250
  • From 2 to 5 employees: €3,000
  • From 6 to 9 employees: €4,000
  • From 10 to 50 employees: €6,000

By Josephine Koumettou
Taste

Local Food

Cyprus sprouts with cream and prosciutto

Bouli Hadjioannou -
In a big, deep frying pan, fry the prosciutto in the olive oil, on medium heat for 2 minutes. Add the onion and garlic...
Read more
Local Food

Pork burger with sundried tomatoes, mozzarella and anchovies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all the ingredients together with the mince in a bowl, and combine well. Divide into 4 balls and form the burgers. Warm a griddle/pan...
Read more
Local Food

Sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash the lamb cauls with plenty of cold water and let them settle in water and vinegar for a little while. Soak the bread crumbs...
Read more
Local Food

Loukaniko Pitsilias – Pitsilia Sausage

Andreas Nicolaides -
Pitsilia sausage is produced in the Pitsilia region from pork minced meat that is “cooked” ( matured) in the dry red wine of the...
Read more

