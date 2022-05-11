Paxlovid available to the public

NewsLocalPaxlovid available to the public

The Health Ministry announced that Paxlovid, the antiviral tablet against COVID-19 by Pfizer that has been approved by EMA, is available to the public and may be prescribed by the doctors of the General Health System to patients who have been confirmed (PCR or Rapid Test) with Covid-19, within five days from the beginning of the symptoms or when the test has been made (whichever is first).

Before prescribing the medicine, the doctors will be asked to answer to a question posted on GESY site in order to be made certain that the medicine is only prescribed to patients who fulfil the criteria set by the ad-hoc committee of the Health Ministry.

Paxlovid is the first of the two medicines approved by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medical Association (EMA), and it was licensed through an emergency process for early use, due to the fast spread of the Omicron variant.

