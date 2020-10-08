Photos “Pavlos did it. My son!”

Magda Fyssa mother of anti-racist Greek rapper Pavlos Fyssas, who was killed in 2013 by Golden Dawn supporter Giorgos Roupakias, reacts after a trial of leaders and members of the far-right Golden Dawn party, in Athens, Greece, October 7, 2020.

Source:REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis 

