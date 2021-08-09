Patients with forged vaccination certificates at Reference Hospital

Amalia Hadjiyianni, Scientific Director of the Famagusta and Larnaca hospitals, has said that a patient aged only 24 is being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, which is operating as a coronavirus reference hospital, while she added that people with forged vaccination certificates have also been treated there.

Hadjiyianni said that currently there are 66 patients at the Reference Hospital, including eight in the Increased Care Unit. The youngest patient is 24 years old and the oldest is 90. The patients’ median age is 58 years.

According to Amalia Hadjiyianni, these days there is a stabilization in the admissions of people infected by the virus and more dissmisslas take place. She noted out of the 66 patients currently being treated at the Hospital only seven have been vaccinated.

In reply to a relevant question, she confirmed that last week a man with a vaccination certificate had been treated without, however, having been vaccinated. Hadjiyianni noted that the case is now being investigated by Police since a second person with a vaccination certificate who has not been vaccinated has also been hospitalized.

She added that she and the staff at the hospital are really sad seeing young people being treated while they could have avoided the problems if they had been vaccinated.

She called upon citizens to get vaccinated adding that this is the only means that people have against Covid-19.