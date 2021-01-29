Patients suffering from neuromuscular and chronic autoimmune neurological diseases and vaccines

In an announcement, the Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics noted that since the first vaccinations against SARS CoV-2 have started in Europe and Cyprus, a lot of questions arose regarding patients suffering from neuromuscular and chronic autoimmune neurological diseases and whether it is safe for them to have the vaccine, particularly if they take immunosuppressive medication.

According to the announcement, there are no information on the issue so far, so suggestions are based on the bibliography of other vaccines like the one against flu H1N1 and on suggestions by other organizations.

In any case it is recommended that patients consult with the physician.

In almost all cases the vaccination is recommended and it is noted that the vaccination is safer than COVID-19 and its complications.

philenews/CNA