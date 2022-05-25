Patients report complications due to lack of medicines

During the past six months, the Observatory of the Cyprus Federation of Patients’ Association has received complaints about lack of medicines in pharmacies, medicines not included in the list of GESY, difficulty in making an appointment with a doctor, low-quality of services and bad behavior by nurses in the public sector.

On average the Observatory receives 50 complaints per month but during the period 8 November 2021 until 5 May 2022 it received a total of 295 complaints by patients or relatives of patients.

According to some of the complaints, there are cases when the patients remained without medicines for several months waiting for the appropriate Department of the Health Ministry to purchase them and as a result they had complications to their health.

In all 295 cases, the Observatory passed on the complaints to the relevant Ministry, Service, Organization.