Patients of COVID-19 at Reference Hospital reduced

The patients of COVID-19, who are being treated today, Saturday, 27 March, at the Famagusta General Hospital, which is operating as a Reference establishment for coronavirus, have been reduced to 45.

Out of the 45 patients, five are in the Increased Care Unit since they need to be more closely monitored, while five patients are bedridden.

As of 08:30 this morning, 13 people were being treated for COVID-19 at the Larnaca Genera Hospital.

Some 19 people are being treated at the Eden Resort Rehabilitation Center in Tersefanou, waiting for the two week safety period to finish, so they can go home.