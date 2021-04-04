Patients of COVID-19 at Reference Hospital now 60

The patients of COVID-19, who are being treated today, Sunday, 4 April, at the Famagusta General Hospital, which is operating as a Reference establishment for coronavirus, are now 60.

Out of the 60 patients, six are in the Increased Care Unit since they need to be more closely monitored, while 18 patients are bedridden.

As of 08:00 this morning, 17 people were being treated for COVID-19 at the Larnaca Genera Hospital.

Some 39 people are being treated at the Eden Resort Rehabilitation Center in Tersefanou, waiting for the two week safety period to finish, so they can go home.

(philenews/CNA)