Patients of COVID-19 at Reference Hospital increase to 61

FILE PHOTO: A medical worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the George Papanikolaou General Hospital, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Thessaloniki, Greece, November 11, 2020. Picture taken November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis/File Photo

The patients of COVID-19, who are being treated today, Saturday, 3 April, at the Famagusta General Hospital, which is operating as a Reference establishment for coronavirus, have increased to 61.

Out of the 61 patients, six are in the Increased Care Unit since they need to be more closely monitored, while 18 patients are bedridden.

As of 09:00 this morning, 12 people were being treated for COVID-19 at the Larnaca Genera Hospital.

Some 37 people are being treated at the Eden Resort Rehabilitation Center in Tersefanou, waiting for the two week safety period to finish, so they can go home.

(philenews/CNA)

By gavriella
