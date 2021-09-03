Patients of cardiologist will be examined for antibodies

Blood sample has been taken from the 26 patients who appear to have been vaccinated by the 53-year-old cardiologist from Larnaca to find out whether they have indeed been vaccinated.

This was part of the Police investigation in a case of forged SafePass, following a complaint that in two cases people who appeared in the system to have been vaccinated got sick with Covid and there are claims that they have not been vaccinated.

The second patient who have been fighting in the ICU of the Nicosia General Hospital finally died.

He was a 41-year-old family man who before being intubated seems to have told his doctors that he had not been vaccinated and that his personal doctor had provided him with a forged SafePass.

The same thing had been said by a 43-year-old who got Covid-19 and died last Friday.

The 26 patients of the cardiologist appear to have been vaccinated with AstraZeneca. If they have not gotten Covid-19, they will not have developed antibodies and will be asked to testify.

Investigations continue.