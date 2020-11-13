News Local Patients facing problems due to lockdown in Paphos

Patients facing problems due to lockdown in Paphos

Patients from Paphos are facing problems with their visits to doctors or for treatment in other towns following the new measures to contain COVID-19, announced by the government.

As Andreas Sotiriades, President of the Paphos Anti-Cancer Society, told CNA, even before the local lockdown, cancer patients were facing problems going to the Bank of Cyprus Oncology Center by bus of the Society because the Center does not accept group visits due to the pandemic. So, in fact he said, visits to the Nicosia and Limassol Oncology Centers have been suspended.

Nicolas Philippou, General Manager of the Cyprus Association of Cancer Patients and Friends (PASYKAF) id the pandemic has affected all cancer patients but admitted that Paphos cancer patients have been affected more since their Associations have suspended the operation of transferring patients to Oncology centers.

Patients from other areas visiting clinics in Paphos are also facing problems. For example, a patient from Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias is visiting the Nephrology clinic of the Paphos General Hospital three times a week for hemodialysis and now with the new measures he will have problems.

(philenews/CNA)

