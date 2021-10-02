NewsLocalPatients face problems in Pediatric Clinic of Limassol Hospital

Patients face problems in Pediatric Clinic of Limassol Hospital

Children of the Limassol District wait for hours at the ER of the Limassol General Hospital due to lack of beds and due to the fac that for nine months now the Pediatric Clinic has been moved to the first floor.

The situation has gotten worse recently due to the various viruses of winter and in many cases due to lack of beds, the children are transferred to the Makarion Hospital in Nicosia in an ambulance.

An official of the Limassol Hospital said that at the time when the ER of the second biggest hospital in Cyprus receives hundreds of calls, underage children are oblighed to be there in such an unfit environment. In order to be able to offer qualitative services, beds for children must increase, he noted.

By gavriella
Previous articleTracing Unit head says Changes must be made to SafePass
Next articleDrone follows path of black lava across Spain’s La Palma to ocean

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros