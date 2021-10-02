Patients face problems in Pediatric Clinic of Limassol Hospital

Children of the Limassol District wait for hours at the ER of the Limassol General Hospital due to lack of beds and due to the fac that for nine months now the Pediatric Clinic has been moved to the first floor.

The situation has gotten worse recently due to the various viruses of winter and in many cases due to lack of beds, the children are transferred to the Makarion Hospital in Nicosia in an ambulance.

An official of the Limassol Hospital said that at the time when the ER of the second biggest hospital in Cyprus receives hundreds of calls, underage children are oblighed to be there in such an unfit environment. In order to be able to offer qualitative services, beds for children must increase, he noted.