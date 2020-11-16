News Local Patients, escorts to and from Limassol, Paphos not needing COVID-19 tests

Patients, escorts to and from Limassol, Paphos not needing COVID-19 tests

Regarding the movement of patients from and to the Districts of Limassol and Paphos for medical reasons (visits to doctors, diagnostic center, clinic/hospital for operation, medical center for treatment), it is clarified that no certificate for negative COVID-19 test is needed, provided the patients have a confirmation from their doctors indicating the purpose of their trip.

It is also noted that the confirmation must also cover the person accompanying the patient, in case he/she cannot travel alone.

Moreover, it is noted that as of Wednesday, 18 November, all workers included in the categories which can move from and to Limassol and Paphos will also need to have a certificate for negative COVID-19 test.

Read More:Long lines, inconvenience at Limassol and Paphos inspection checkpoints

(philenews)

