Patient with blocked artery and history of hear attacks sent home

The family of a patient with cardiological problems proceeded with a very serious accusation. They claim that the patient, who has a history of three heart attacks, went to the ER of the Larnaca General Hospital with acute pain in the chest, however, he was not correctly evaluated and was sent home.

Two days later the same patient had to undergo an emergency catheterization due to a blocked artery and had to remain in the ICU for five days, while due to the seriousness of his condition he had to undergo a second catheterization. OKYPY is investigating the incident.