Patient taken for surgery but COVID-19 protocols were not respected

The State Health Services Organization has started a detailed investigation for possible disciplinary misconducts regarding press reports released today, according to which a patient who visited the Paphos General Hospital and tested positive to COVID-10 was admitted for surgery.

The Organization noted that during a preliminary check it was ascertained that the relevant protocols of the Hospital had not been respected.

Specifically, from the time it was ascertained that the patient had to undergo surgery, she should have immediately have had a COVID-19 test and remain in isolation until the results were out, something that was not respected.

By gavriella
