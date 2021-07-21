Patient overflow eased by hospital staff undertaking more hours

NewsLocalPatient overflow eased by hospital staff undertaking more hours

The State Health Services Organization (Okypy) will pay doctors and nurses to cover more shifts and effectively cover the increased healthcare needs brought on by the new pandemic wave.

The new motivation plan for doctors and nurses working over the summer was agreed upon on Monday by Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas, Okypy and the union of public hospital workers.

The aim of the plan is to provide necessary staff while not revoking the summer leave of any worker in healthcare’s public sector.

Whenever need for more staff is presented, doctors and nurses from the private sector will be utilized and paid per additional shift they undertake by Okypy.

Additionally, the effort of transferring patients with non-COVID-related illnesses to private hospitals has been strained since certain hospitals do not accepting all the patients referred to them. However, Okypy spokesperson Charalambos Charilaou noted that this difficulty in transferring patients should be eased in the coming days.

