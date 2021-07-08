PASYKAF: 20 new cases of skin cancer every year

PASYKAF, the Cyprus Association of Cancer Patients and Friends, issued an announcement noting that every year there are 20 new cases of skin cancer in Cyprus while in Europe there are more than 100,000.

The announcement noted that there are three main types of skin cancer: basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and melanoma. The latter is the most serious form of skin cancer, can appear in a new or an existing spot, freckle or mole that changes color, size or shape. It grows over weeks to months anywhere on the body and if untreated can spread to other parts of the body. It occurs most frequently on the upper back in males and on the lower leg in females.

The warning signs of UV damage, according to the announcement are odd shaped moles with uneven coloring.

The announcement noted that exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation is the main factor that causes skin cells to become cancer cell and UV radiation can damage skin cells and stop the immune system from working properly.