PASYDY says the state must invest in midwives

In view of the International Day of the Midwife on 5 May, the General Nursing Staff of PASYDY asked the state to invest in midwives and use their branch correctly.

In a relevant announcement, the branch noted that midwives work hard every day for women and their babies to receive quality and effective obstetric care. The goal of celebrating, is to highlight exactly this great multidimensional role that the midwife plays in the birth process of a child, based on realizing the value of life.

They also asked for the implementation of the Health Ministry’s promise about a Natural Delivery Rom in all public hospitals, thus improving the care to the mothers and their newborn babies.

