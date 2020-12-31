Passports ready, please! EU travellers prepare for Brexit changes

National I.D. cards will no longer be valid for EU citizens travelling to Britain from October, a spokeswoman for Brussels Airport said on Tuesday (December 29), with mandatory passports one of the minor changes under post-Brexit rules.

Speaking a few days before the EU and Britain start a new chapter in their relationship on January 1, meaning an end to free movement, Ihsane Chioua Lekhli said British citizens would now have to queue with other non-EU citizens.

They will also no longer be able to use biometric passport gates on arrival at Brussels airport, she said.

“We have to purchase a passport. That’s the only bad thing. Aside from this, there is nothing else to worry about,” said Belgian engineer Amid Hashemi as he prepared to board a Eurostar train with his wife and child.

Also heading to Britain, Belgian artist Alexander Hellebaut said he will have to check he’s in line with Britain’s customs regulation ahead of his future travels to London.

“I guess I will just have to be aware of not having meat and dairy products. That’s the only thing. It’s a shame because cheese is a lot better in Belgium as everyone knows,” he said.

Britain formally left the EU nearly a year ago and the new partnership agreement will regulate ties from January 1 on everything from trade to transport, energy links and fishing.

The deal will be in place until the end of February, pending final approval by the European Parliament that would make it permanent.

(Reuters)

