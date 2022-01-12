NewsLocalPassengers travelling to Cyprus can take a PCR or a rapid test,...

Passengers travelling to Cyprus can take a PCR or a rapid test, 72 and 24 hours prior to departure respectively

FILE PHOTO: Arriving passengers queue at UK Border Control at the Terminal 5 at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay/File Photo

Passengers aged 12 years old and over who arrive in Cyprus as of January 14 at 0500 local time, will have the option of taking a PCR test carried out up to 72 hours before their departure or an antigen rapid test carried out up to 24 hours before their departure.

The Council of Ministers approved on Wednesday a proposal of the Transport, Communications and Works Ministry for the amendment of the measure, implemented at the points of entry to the Republic, requiring individuals who travel to Cyprus to present a negative result of a PCR test.

More specifically, starting from Friday January 14th 2022, at 0500 local time, passengers aged 12 years old and over, regardless of their vaccination status, who wish to travel to the Republic of Cyprus, have the option of choosing between a PCR test done up to 72 hours before their departure or an antigen rapid test carried out up to 24 hours before their departure.

The obligation of taking a PCR test upon arrival at the airports of Cyprus is still in effect for all passengers aged 12 years old and over regardless of their vaccination status. Each passenger has to pay the cost of the test (€15 in Larnaca airport and €19 in Paphos airport).

Moreover, all passengers aged 12 years old and over have to take a rapid test 72 hours after their arrival, except passengers who have taken the booster dose of the vaccine against COVID-19.

Also all individuals who travel to the Republic of Cyprus are obliged to complete the Cyprus Flight Pass before their departure.

