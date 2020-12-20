News Local Passengers from UK will have to remain in self-isolation for 14 days

Passengers from UK will have to remain in self-isolation for 14 days

Following the finding of a new strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus at the United Kingdom and in order to protect public health, passengers arriving to Cyprus from the airports of the United Kingdom will have to remain in self-isolation for 14 days or for a period of 10 days provided they test negative to a PCR test.

This measure will be in place as of tomorrow 21 December 2020, at 06:00.

It is also noted that this measure is in addition to the measure already in place according to which a certificate of negative PCR test taken 72 hours prior to the trip is needed.

(philenews)

By gavriella
Previous article242 new cases through PCR tests, two deaths announced on Sunday

Top Stories

Local

Passengers from UK will have to remain in self-isolation for 14 days

gavriella -
Following the finding of a new strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus at the United Kingdom and in order to protect public health, passengers arriving...
Read more
Local

242 new cases through PCR tests, two deaths announced on Sunday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. Specifically, one man aged 72, with underlying conditions, who had been treated...
Read more
World

Europe set to approve COVID-19 vaccine in Christmas week

gavriella -
Europeans are set to start getting coronavirus vaccines before the new year after the regional drug regulator accelerated its approval process following the launch...
Read more
Local

Police find four stolen cars in suspect’s storeroom

gavriella -
On Sunday morning, the Limassol CID carried out a big operation into the storeroom of one of the four persons arrested for the case...
Read more
Local

Greek government welcomes launching of tender process for ferry link with Cyprus

gavriella -
Greek Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy Ioannis Plakiotakis welcomed the launching of a tender process for a sea passenger connection line with...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

242 new cases through PCR tests, two deaths announced on Sunday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. Specifically, one man aged 72, with underlying conditions, who had been treated...
Read more
Local

Police find four stolen cars in suspect’s storeroom

gavriella -
On Sunday morning, the Limassol CID carried out a big operation into the storeroom of one of the four persons arrested for the case...
Read more
Local

Greek government welcomes launching of tender process for ferry link with Cyprus

gavriella -
Greek Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy Ioannis Plakiotakis welcomed the launching of a tender process for a sea passenger connection line with...
Read more
Local

New arrest about online fight regarding budget

gavriella -
The Police arrested a 28-year-old resident of Nicosia on the basis of a court warrant following a testimony against him for the offence of...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros