Passengers from UK will have to remain in self-isolation for 14 days

Following the finding of a new strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus at the United Kingdom and in order to protect public health, passengers arriving to Cyprus from the airports of the United Kingdom will have to remain in self-isolation for 14 days or for a period of 10 days provided they test negative to a PCR test.

This measure will be in place as of tomorrow 21 December 2020, at 06:00.

It is also noted that this measure is in addition to the measure already in place according to which a certificate of negative PCR test taken 72 hours prior to the trip is needed.

(philenews)