Passenger traffic up in the port of Piraeus

Passenger traffic has increased in the port of Piraeus as of Friday morning, while a total of 23 ships are scheduled to depart from the port during the day.

Another 13 ships are expected to leave from Rafina and 10 from Lavrio.

In line with the restrictions established by the National Organisation for Public Health (EODY) until August 4, due to the corona virus, at the moment the maximum number of passengers allowed on board ferries is 60 pct of their normal full capacity for ships without cabins and 65 pct for ships with cabins.

The Coast Guard is carrying out systematic checks on all ferries to check whether passengers and crews are complying with corona virus protection measures.

All passengers will get their temperatures checked, while a distance of 1.5 meters in all areas of the ship should be maintained.

The use of a face mask is mandatory only in the interior areas of ships.

Source: amna.gr

By Maria Bitar
