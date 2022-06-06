NewsLocalPassenger traffic at Larnaca, Paphos airports in May records 22% decrease

Passenger traffic at Larnaca, Paphos airports in May records 22% decrease

Passenger traffic at Larnaca and Paphos in May recorded about a 22% decrease compared with 2019 which was a record year for the Mediterranean island, Philenews reported on Monday.

The decreased traffic is blamed on the loss of the Russian-speaking market, according to data released by airports operator Hermes Airports.

Specifically, a total of 885,000 passengers went through the two airports last month – 634,000 more than those in the corresponding period last year.

Passenger traffic stands at 78.3% compared with the corresponding month in 2019, Hemes Airports have pointed out.

Larnaca Airport’s available air seats in May were 692,000, recording an increase of 364,000 seats compared to the same month last year. One positive observations is that the average occupancy rate of aircraft was high – specifically, 80.5% with 83.3% arriving and 77.7% departing passengers.

The total number of seats available at Paphos Airport in May was 379,000 marking an increase of 316,000 seats compared to the same month in 2021.

By Annie Charalambous
