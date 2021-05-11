Passenger traffic accelerates in May ahead of summer period

Passenger traffic in the first days of May marked α significant rise with flights in Cyprus’ two international airports in the fist nine days of the month accounting for 59% of the total traffic in the previous month.

Minister of Transport, Communications and Works, Yiannis Karousos said on Twitter that from May 1 to May 9 total passenger traffic amounted to 63,827 passengers (34,650 arrivals and 29,177 departures), noting that Cyprus is entering the summer season «with good omens and increased flights.”

According to data by the Cyprus airports operator, Hermes Airports, passenger traffic in the first days of May amounted to 59% of the total passenger traffic of the previous month which amounted to 108,020 passengers.

Referring to the flights, Karousos said that a total of 470 passenger flights were carried out in the first nine days of May in both airports, which correspond to 43.6% of the total flights of the previous month which amounted to 1,077.

According to Hermes, from January to April 2021 total flights amounted to 2,568 compared with 9,104 in the same period of 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic which began in March 2020. The authorities last year imposed a travel ban in mid-March 2020 until the end of April.