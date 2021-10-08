“Passage” project to promote inclusive education for all new migrant students

A two-year EU-funded project called “Passage” will attempt to promote inclusive and quality education for all new migrant students. That is, from the initial stage of their integration process, Philenews reported on Friday.

The new project will be implemented by the Pedagogical Institute of the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Center for Social Innovation (CSI).

As well as with partners from Slovenia, Greece and Lithuania – all of whom will be funded by the EU’s ERASMUS + program.

The project was launched in January 2021 and will be completed in January 2023 and focuses on empowering teachers by providing them with essential tools and methods to more effectively address existing pedagogical challenges.

And to also support the successful integration of children through the design and promotion of a pilot role-model program.

There are currently more than 17,000 children whose mother language is not Greek in the state education system.