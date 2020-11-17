Passage from checkpoints done without delays

Passage from the checkpoints near Governor’s Beach is done smoothly and without the problems that were seen yesterday.

As director of Traffic Police Giannakis Georgiou told CNA, following the instructions given by the Justice Minister on sampling and not one-on-one inspection of documents so as to speed the procedure, no queues were seen today.

He explained that the police implements the new instructions only during rush hours while checks take place normally to all drivers when there is no traffic.

He also reiterate his appeal to drivers to have their papers ready so that checks will take place as soon as possible.

(philenews)