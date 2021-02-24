News Local PASIKA to stage peaceful march on 26 February

PASIKA to stage peaceful march on 26 February

The Pancyprian Restaurants’ and Entertainments’ Owners Association (PASIKA) will stage  a peaceful and symbolic march from the GSP Stadium to the Presidential Palace and the House on Representatives.

The march will take place on 26 February at 11 in the morning and the members will give a memo to the President of the Republic, expressing their dissatisfaction with the unfair treatment of the section during the pandemic. In the memo they will also point out the huge financial damages they have suffered that have endangered the survival of many members.

(philenews)

By gavriella
Previous articlePeople suffering from mental illnesses in old people’s homes
Next articleDoctor among 20 people invited to child’s birthday party

Top Stories

Local

22-year-old remanded in custody for car arson

gavriella -
Members of the Police in Nicosia today arrested a 22-year-old regarding a case of car arson that is under investigation. The arson took place on...
Read more
Local

German court sentences Assad officer for crimes against humanity

gavriella -
In a historic verdict, a German court on Wednesday sentenced a former Assad regime intelligence officer to jail time for crimes against humanity. The trial...
Read more
World

Thousands of dolphins ‘stampede’ off southern California coast

gavriella -
An estimated 2,000 common dolphins were spotted 'stampeding' off the southern California coast on Monday (February 22), according to a whale watching group. The video,...
Read more
Local

More than 6,500 fines for COVID-19 since the beginning of the year

gavriella -
From the beginning of the year until yesterday, charges against citizens and establishments for violation of the COVID-19 measures exceeded 6,500. According to information provided...
Read more
Local

House Speaker says Parliament should “raise its standards”

gavriella -
President of the House of Representatives Adamos Adamou said that the Parliament is obliged to raise its standards, improve its image among the public,...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

22-year-old remanded in custody for car arson

gavriella -
Members of the Police in Nicosia today arrested a 22-year-old regarding a case of car arson that is under investigation. The arson took place on...
Read more
Local

German court sentences Assad officer for crimes against humanity

gavriella -
In a historic verdict, a German court on Wednesday sentenced a former Assad regime intelligence officer to jail time for crimes against humanity. The trial...
Read more
Local

More than 6,500 fines for COVID-19 since the beginning of the year

gavriella -
From the beginning of the year until yesterday, charges against citizens and establishments for violation of the COVID-19 measures exceeded 6,500. According to information provided...
Read more
Local

House Speaker says Parliament should “raise its standards”

gavriella -
President of the House of Representatives Adamos Adamou said that the Parliament is obliged to raise its standards, improve its image among the public,...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros