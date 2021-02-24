PASIKA to stage peaceful march on 26 February

The Pancyprian Restaurants’ and Entertainments’ Owners Association (PASIKA) will stage a peaceful and symbolic march from the GSP Stadium to the Presidential Palace and the House on Representatives.

The march will take place on 26 February at 11 in the morning and the members will give a memo to the President of the Republic, expressing their dissatisfaction with the unfair treatment of the section during the pandemic. In the memo they will also point out the huge financial damages they have suffered that have endangered the survival of many members.

(philenews)