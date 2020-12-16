Photos Party before lock down in London

Party before lock down in London

People party on a street as pubs shut for the night due to tier 3 restrictions in Soho, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in London, Britain, December 15, 2020.

Source:REUTERS/Henry Nicholls 

