Partly cloudy with isolated showers on Tuesday, 26 C inland

Increased cloud coverage at times on Tuesday with isolated local showers in the west coast and in the mountains, according to the Mediterranean island’s Meteorology Service.

Winds will be northerly to north-easterly in the morning turning easterly to south-easterly in the afternoon, moderate to strong, 3 to 4 Beaufort.

The sea will be smooth to slight turning rough gradually.

The temperature is expected to rise to 26 C inland, 25 C in coastal areas and 15 C in the mountains.

The fire hazard is high in all forest areas.

By Annie Charalambous
