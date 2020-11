Partly cloudy in the morning on Wednesday, with isolated showers and possible thunder in the afternoon – mainly in the west and south.

This is what the Meteorology Service forecasts, adding that winds will be moderate to strong, force four to five Beaufort. And the sea slight to rough.

The temperature will rise to 20 C inland and in coastal areas and 12 C in the mountains.

The fire hazard is high in all forest areas.