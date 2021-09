Partly cloudy on Thursday with local isolated showers and breezy in the afternoon – especially in coastal areas.

Winds will be variable, initially moderate to fresh, turning stronger and stronger by early afternoon. In coastal areas, their force could rise to 8 Beaufort.

The sea will be slight in the morning but moderate to rough in the afternoon.

The temperature will rise to 34 C inland, 24 C in the mountains, 29 in the west and east coast and 31 C in other coastal areas.