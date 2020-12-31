Partly cloudy on Thursday, with light to moderate winds

Partly cloudy on Thursday with light to moderate variable winds, force 3 to 4 Beaufort.

These will be blowing easterly to north-easterly over slight to moderate sea waters.

The temperature will rise to 20 C inland and in coastal areas and around 12 C in the mountains.

Friday, the first day of 2021, will feature increasing cloud but the temperature will not change significantly remaining above the season’s average.

The temperature on Friday will be around 19 degrees centigrade inland, around 20 C to 21 C in coastal areas and around 15 C in the mountains.