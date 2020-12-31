News Local Partly cloudy on Thursday, with light to moderate winds

Partly cloudy on Thursday, with light to moderate winds

Partly cloudy on Wednesday

Partly cloudy on Thursday with light to moderate variable winds, force 3 to 4 Beaufort.

These will be blowing easterly to north-easterly over slight to moderate sea waters.

The temperature will rise to 20 C inland and in coastal areas and around 12 C in the mountains.

Friday, the first day of 2021, will feature increasing cloud but the temperature will not change significantly remaining above the season’s average.

The temperature on Friday will be around 19 degrees centigrade inland, around 20 C to 21 C in coastal areas and around 15 C in the mountains.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleRapid test locations all across Cyprus on Thursday

Top Stories

Local

Partly cloudy on Thursday, with light to moderate winds

Annie Charalambous -
Partly cloudy on Thursday with light to moderate variable winds, force 3 to 4 Beaufort. These will be blowing easterly to north-easterly over slight to...
Read more
Local

Rapid test locations all across Cyprus on Thursday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the following antigen rapid test sites for Thursday, December 31, 2020: LIMASSOL Grigoris Afxentiou Square 09:30-16:30 Underground parking Limassol Shopping Center, Polemidia 09:30-16:30 Glavkos...
Read more
Local

704 new cases, two deaths announced on Wednesday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 119,...
Read more
World

UK’s House of Commons overwhelmingly backs Brexit trade deal

gavriella -
British lawmakers on Wednesday (December 30) voted to approve legislation implementing the post-Brexit trade deal agreed with the European Union last week. The vote on...
Read more
Economy

Economic climate in December upbeat due to vaccine roll out

gavriella -
Economic climate in Cyprus moved upward in December with businesses and consumers feeling upbeat due to the vaccine against the covid-19 virus, the University...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Rapid test locations all across Cyprus on Thursday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the following antigen rapid test sites for Thursday, December 31, 2020: LIMASSOL Grigoris Afxentiou Square 09:30-16:30 Underground parking Limassol Shopping Center, Polemidia 09:30-16:30 Glavkos...
Read more
Local

704 new cases, two deaths announced on Wednesday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 119,...
Read more
Local

Supreme Court denies extradition of woman to Russia

gavriella -
The Supreme Court decided against the extradition of a woman wanted by the Authorities of the Russian Federation after an appeal by the Legal...
Read more
Local

Committee releases report on naturalizations of foreign investors

gavriella -
A three-member committee that investigated the naturalizations of foreign investors, yesterday released its findings. Its report referred to almost non-existent control, mentioning that politically...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros