Partly cloudy on Thursday with afternoon local showers and a possible thunderstorm all across Cyprus, according to the Meteorology Service.

Winds will be moderate to fresh, north-easterly to south-easterly, force 3 to 4 Beaufort over smooth to slight seas.

The temperature is expected to rise to 23 C inland and in coastal areas and 13 C in the mountains.

The fire hazard is high in all forest areas.